Chakrathon-Pedal for India to rope in 50 million people

To celebrate India’s 76th year of Independence, the Rotary Club of Bangalore announced a cycling event, Chakrathon-Pedal for India. They have partnered with All India Rotary Clubs and Decathlon India to promote cycling for health and the environment.
The event will be held from August 15 to January 26, 2024. They aim to get over 50 million people to cover 76 million kilometres, over 165 days. The first physical event of the series is in collaboration with Border Security Force (BSF), Yelahanka, and will be held on August 15. Rotarians, BSF Jawans and others will cycle 76 kilometres.
The Decathlon Play app will allow people to participate virtually and cycle at their own place for any distance. Simultaneously, more than 76 events will be held over the next six months by Rotary clubs across India.
The registration fee of Rs 99, along with funds from sponsorship, will be used for Rotary’s Community Service projects such as mid-day meals for children, planting of saplings, and more.