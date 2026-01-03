Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Chitra Santhe 2026: Check traffic curbs on Bengaluru's Kumara Krupa Road

BMTC will be operating special feeder buses from Majestic, Shivajinagar, and Mantri Square Metro stations to Shivananda Circle for the convenience of visitors.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 11:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsChitra SantheKumara Krupa Road

Follow us on :

Follow Us