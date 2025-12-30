Menu
Chitra Santhe returns to Bengaluru on January 4 with focus on environment

The edition will focus on the theme 'Environmental Challenges' and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 19:51 IST
Bengaluru newsChitra Santhe

