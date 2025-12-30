Chitra Santhe returns to Bengaluru on January 4 with focus on environment

<p>Bengaluru: The 23rd edition of Chitra Santhe will be held at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on January 4.</p>.<p>The edition will focus on the theme 'Environmental Challenges' and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>Organisers received 3,314 applications from 22 states and four Union Territories, including Punjab, Meghalaya, Tripura, Assam and Uttarakhand. Of these, 1,530 artists will participate, including one from Dubai.</p>.Next-Gen ‘Dhruv NG’ multi-role helicopter takes to skies in Bengaluru.<p><strong>Feeder bus service</strong></p>.<p>The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate feeder bus services from Mantri Mall in Malleswaram, and the Majestic and Shivajinagar metro stations.</p>.<p>Four buggies will also be available to assist senior citizens and Persons with Disability (PWDs).</p>.<p>As part of Chitra Santhe, a nature-based thematic art exhibition will be on display across four galleries of the Chitrakala Parishath from January 4 to 12. The exhibition will explore Bengaluru’s ecological present and future and is a joint initiative of the Parishath and the Vanaloka Foundation.</p>