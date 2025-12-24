<p>Bengaluru: Home bakers in Bengaluru find December to be their busiest month due to a surge in holiday orders, particularly for plum cakes, cookies, and custom celebration cakes. Many bakers start preparations as early as October, with some like Radha Venkatesh of 'Home Baker’s Kitchen' and Leena Mary Mathai of 'Crave by Leena' who even soak dry fruits for plum cakes in January.</p>.<p>During the Christmas week, Radha handles about 15-20 kg of plum cakes and around 300 gingerbread cookies, significantly boosting her annual income. Kamal Kumar, founder of Bakers Home Design Cakes, notes that demand can nearly double during this festive season, with customers placing orders for birthdays, office celebrations, and holiday parties. He often processes over 100 orders a day during peak times.</p>.Bengaluru police issue traffic advisories near churches and malls for Christmas, year-end rush.<p>Trapti Jain of Trapti Home Baker and Designer Cakes experiences similar trends, with Christmas orders supplementing her regular custom cake orders. She typically manages five to six customised orders daily during this period, highlighting the steady demand for festive bakes.</p><p>Trapti adds that accepting bookings at least 10 to 15 days in advance is crucial during the festive season to manage the workload effectively. This allows her to plan production schedules, procure ingredients in advance and ensure timely deliveries during the peak period. Working from home, she says, balancing long baking hours with family responsibilities remains one of the key challenges during December.</p>.<p>At ‘Crave by Leena’, a home bakery based in Bengaluru, experiences a 40% increase in demand during the Christmas season compared to regular months. Leena Mary Mathai, who manages the bakery, explains that this growth is supported by a combination of direct orders, online platforms, and their own website.</p>.<p>“Our plum cakes follow a family recipe passed down for nearly a century. Once one Christmas season ends, preparation for the next begins in January,” she says. During the Christmas week, the bakery handles nearly 150–200 orders a day. Leena adds that managing staff during the festive surge remains one of the key challenges. She says coordinating additional helpers, training temporary staff in advance and ensuring consistent quality across large volumes of orders becomes challenging during the Christmas rush.</p>.<p>Despite long hours and tight schedules, home bakers find that the festive season is the most rewarding time of the year. Many have their order books filled weeks in advance, and they consider December to be the most important period for maintaining their home-based businesses.</p>