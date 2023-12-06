CID to probe surrogacy racket

Bengaluru: The Crime Investigation Department(CID) will probe the illegal surrogacy-cum-child trafficking case unearthed by the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) in November, a police officer said.
“The case was complex, and there were suspicions about a nexus operating in different states. The case involves people from different states and has wider ramifications. The CID will investigate it,” an officer told DH. A similar case of child trafficking was reported in Erode, Tamil Nadu. The possibility of a big nexus cannot be ruled out, said an officer.
Ten people, including eight women, have been arrested so far. On November 26, police arrested Kannan Ramasami, Hemalatha, Sharanya and Murugeshwari when they were allegedly trying to sell a newborn. Police rescued a 20-day-old baby boy. Investigations led to the arrest of four more suspects. On interrogating them, a fake doctor named Kevin as well as a child trafficking agent named Ramya were arrested.
Abortion racket
Bengaluru police are in the process of transferring the illegal sex determination-cum-female foeticide case to the CID, as ordered by CM Siddaramaiah. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said CID recently held discussions, adding that the transfer process is underway.
Dayananda also confirmed the arrest of two nurses from Mysuru. Both were accomplices and actively took part in the racket, he added. Police have so far made 11 arrests.