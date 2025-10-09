Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Citizens, govt partner to smarten space under Bengaluru's Iblur flyover

The initiative, part of an ongoing project titled 'Project Iblur Jn' and led by groups such as The Ugly Indians, aims to reclaim public spaces for pedestrian use.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 20:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Volunteers and civic staff cleaned and beautified the area under the flyover on Sunday ending with a mass rangoli display. DH PHOTO
Volunteers and civic staff cleaned and beautified the area under the flyover on Sunday ending with a mass rangoli display. DH PHOTO
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 20:17 IST
Bengaluru newsIblur junction

Follow us on :

Follow Us