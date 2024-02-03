JOIN US
bengaluru

Citizens raise alarm over debris dumping at Subedeharana Kere in Bengaluru

Residents in the vicinity fear encroachment on the lake could lead to flooding of their neighbourhood.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 22:27 IST

Bengaluru: Several vehicles are converging on Subedeharana Kere on Begur Road (behind SNN Raj Serenity apartment) to illegally deposit debris and soil into the waterbody.

Residents in the vicinity fear encroachment on the lake could lead to flooding of their neighbourhood.

While an earthmover has been deployed to dump soil into the water-filled lake, an eyewitness reported that one truck arrives every five minutes for the illicit dumping.

Despite repeated complaints from residents, authorities have not intervened to halt these activities. The community is alarmed about the potential ecological damage and the subsequent depletion of the groundwater table due to the encroachment on the lake.

A senior BBMP official responsible for lakes assured DH that the officials have stopped the dumping. He said: "Private persons have claimed ownership of the area where they have been dumping the mud. We have stopped the work. A joint survey will be conducted to verify their claims." he said.

Court orders reiterate that private individuals have no authority to carry out construction activities on a lake buffer zone, even if it is privately owned.

(Published 02 February 2024, 22:27 IST)
India NewsBengaluru

