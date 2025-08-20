Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

City art collectives hit back at Adoor

Founded by Sri Vamsi Matta, Nisha and Padmalatha Ravi, the collective is an attempt to build a community around art that is rooted in anti-caste work and imagination.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 23:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 23:25 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us