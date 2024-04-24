Bengaluru city police gear up for polling day with extensive bandobast

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police are putting in place an extensive bandobast plan for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.
Around 9,397 police personnel, 3,919 home guards, and 11 members of the Central Armed Police Force will be deputed. In addition, 14 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 40 City Armed Reserve (CAR) platoons will be deployed.
The police have imposed CrPC Section 144 from 6 pm on April 24 to midnight on April 26 to prevent incidents that could mar voting.
During this period, the storage and sale of liquor and other items containing intoxicants have been temporarily restricted. The sale of alcohol will be prohibited in bars, pubs, restaurants, wine shops, and liquor outlets.
As a security measure, the police have also taken written statements of non-indulgence in any activities undermining peace from 5,117 people. As many as 7,533 firearms have been deposited with the police, barring a few who have sought permission following life threats.
In a drive against rowdy elements, 1,444 warrants have been served so far; 38 rowdy-sheeters have been externed from the city, including 11 from the East division, 15 from the West, eight from the Southeast, and two each from the Northeast and Whitefield divisions.
