<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s AI-enabled traffic signals are skipping the amber light and switching directly from green to red, leaving riders little time to slow down and triggering near-miss collisions.</p>.<p>The issue has been reported from several junctions, including MG Road, Mysuru Road, Jayanagar, Minerva Circle, Majestic, KR Circle and Kamaraj Road.</p>.<p>Traffic experts note that the yellow light should ideally stay for six seconds before turning red, giving commuters sufficient time to stop.</p>.<p>Bhaskar Rao, Former Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, said the problem occurs due to manual intervention.</p>.Traffic signals rise as vehicles choke inner roads in Bengaluru.<p>"If it is AI, why is there manual intervention? When there is higher traffic, the police continuously change from green to red to red to green to get rid of traffic soon and that is when the problem arises,” he said.</p>.<p>Some commuters flagged the same issue in Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC) mode.</p>.<p>Ramesh Gowda, an auto driver, said, “Sometimes there is a countdown, but usually there is no intimidation before turning red. There have been instances where I have almost collided with two-wheelers from the other side.”</p>.<p>Other drivers said safety mattered more than whether signals were AI or manually operated.</p>.<p>The absence of amber has increased cases of signal jumping.</p>.<p>Two-wheeler rider Harshith Jain said he was fined twice for alleged violations. “The red light changed in a blink of an eye. I had crossed the boundary and was in the middle of nowhere. So, I proceeded instead of blocking the oncoming traffic and I got fined,” he said.</p>.<p>A senior traffic official admitted it was an issue at some junctions. However, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said it had not been brought to his attention.</p>.<p><span class="bold">ATCS signal operates in three modes</span></p>.<p><span class="bold">Manual: </span>Traffic police take over control.</p>.<p><span class="bold">VAC: </span>Computer vision-enabled cameras adjust signal timing based on vehicle flow.</p>.<p><span class="bold">ATCS: </span>Synchronises signals across junctions.</p>