Bengaluru set for rare red moon spectacle this weekend

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru will witness a rare spectacle this weekend as the moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7 and 8.</p>.<p>Curiouscity Discovery Centre will host a viewing from 8 pm to 2 am.</p>.<p>This will be the year’s last total lunar eclipse, and Bengaluru is expected to have one of the best views globally.</p>.A treat to watch show-stoppers of the sky in Bengaluru.<p>Telescopes and live commentary by Genex Space teachers and Curiouscity educators will accompany sessions on the science, myths, and stories of eclipses, making it more than just skywatching.</p>.<p>The highlight will be the totality phase, when the moon glows in copper and crimson hues from 11 pm to 12.22 am (IST).</p>.<p>For details, visit www.curiouscity.org or call 8317412923/9980314973.</p>