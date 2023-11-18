Clean air funds: A status check

A study commissioned by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and conducted by the Center for Study of Science Technology and Policy (CSTEP) in February 2022 pointed out transport pollution and road dust as the prime contributors to the increase in air pollution. Based on its findings CSTEP pointed out the areas where the policy interventions were necessary. The management of road and soil dust was found to be necessary as it will increase PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations. Vacuum sweeping of dust from paved roads end-to-end pavements and cultivating green covers were recommended. The study also suggested evaluating the effectiveness of mechanical sweepers to assess their suitability and operating conditions. To control vehicular emissions the introduction of electric vehicles (EV) with an adequate and efficient EV-charging infrastructure implementation of vehicle scrappage policy improvements in the scrapping infrastructure and automated fitness-check centres retrofitting of diesel particulate filters (DPFs) for heavy vehicles etc. were recommended. The study also recommended the management of construction dust proper maintenance of diesel generator sets providing for appropriate industrial exhausts control of industrial pollution and controlling of wood and coal burning. The city NCAP microplans aimed at reducing PM10 and PM2.5 are based on this study and its recommendations.