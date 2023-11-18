Clean air funds: A status check

While air pollution becomes a focus during Diwali festival season, Bengaluru has been focusing on monitoring air pollution for a long time. The city has a network of 11 high-end Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and manual monitors installed based on the 2011 census.
With a push to have clean air with a dedicated National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched by the Union government in 2019, the focus towards air pollution control has only increased. However, the implementation of various programmes mentioned in the action plans for the city has been delayed due to reasons best known to bureaucracy.
The NCAP micro plans for all cities must be uploaded to the Portal for Regulation of Air pollution in Non-Attainment cities (PRANA), an action tracker set up by the Central Pollution Control Board. Only one approved microplan can be seen, while the rest are yet to be approved and uploaded for Bengaluru.
Funds released, utilised
Overall, Rs 689.1 crores are available—either released or waiting to be released, for NCAP under the Fifteenth Finance Commission. While work is in progress for the first two sets of funds, the following two sets are yet to be approved due to various reasons, including elections, say sources. Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) monitors the programme's implementation.
While the allocated funds can be carried forward, the new allocation will be reduced if the action plan to spend money does not meet the standards, checks and balances. Therefore, using the money available becomes crucial, say sources. Here is the status check:
First tranche - Rs 279 crore (2020-21): Of this, Rs 53 crore was allocated to KSPCB. The pollution control body has submitted a plan to use this, involving the procurement of new monitoring machines and systems, which is yet to be approved by the government. Procurement of sweeping machines, improvement of pedestrian facilities and public transport, greening measures and removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste from public places are among the things to be done using this fund.
Second tranche - Rs 147.3 crore (2021-22): Electrification of bus depots, procurement of five double-decker buses, paving footpaths, increasing the number of metro feeder buses, procuring mechanical sweeping machines, creation of a system to collect and transport C&D waste from generation point up to the processing facility etc are among the proposed actions using this fund. The fund remains unutilised as the plans are yet to be approved.
Third tranche - Rs 108.75 crore (2022-23): A proposal was sent to the Urban Development Department in March for this set of grants, with an emphasis on greening the city, development of parks and nurseries, pedestrian infrastructure and garbage. The procurement of 100 electric buses is also in the plan. Once the state government approves this, it will be submitted to the Union government. The entire fund remains unutilised, as the plans are yet to get a go-ahead. Including this amount, Rs 535 crore has been released under NCAP until now.
Fourth tranche - Rs 154 crore (2023-24): Another proposal was sent to UDD in September for this batch of funds. Major proposals include replacing diesel generator sets with an automated power distribution system in the Peenya Industrial Area and solar systems in BBMP promises. Other items include eliminating street dust, improving pedestrian infrastructure and reducing fire hazards. As only 75% of the funds will be given under NCAP, only Rs 115.5 crore is expected to be released.
The Union government decided to allocate NCAP funds based on the achieved reduction in PM10 (particulate matter 10 micrometres or less in diameter) and PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter) levels.
Bengaluru scored 75 points, with the number of "good days" (days where the Air Quality Index is less than 200) increasing by more than 15%, but the annual average concentration is less than 15%. Based on this, the city qualified to get 75% of the funds going forward.
Tracking the levels
NCAP tracker (ncaptracker.in) is a project by Respirer Living Sciences (a Pune-based start-up) and Climate Trends (a research-based consulting and capacity-building initiative). It tracks the progress of NCAP fund usage and action plan progress. Their analysis of pollution control board data shows that the average PM10 values from January to April are at a 'poor level' (more than 80) in 2023. The quality improved in rainy months, dipping up to 46 in September. October and November levels have not crossed 80. The same trend is observed for PM2.5 as well.
February is the most problematic month, with peak levels of PM10 and PM2.5. "The winter months have a lower level of dispersion. Therefore, particulate matter is unable to settle down. This is why the pollution level peaks," explains a scientist associated with the KSPCB.
"The data for Bengaluru looks relatively lower than cities in the north. However, the PM10 levels are still a cause of concern. Only eight monitors by the PCB showed consistent data. Regular progress on compliance with the action plans has to be made public," says Aishwarya Sudhir, an Independent researcher working on air quality.
There is hope
"We had an average air quality of 63 last year and have maintained it this year as well so far," says an official, adding that Bengaluru can do even better, with better facilities to manage C&D waste, street dust and vehicular pollution.
"In 2020 and 2022, air pollution saw a marginal reduction in the city for various reasons, including Covid," says Shanth A Thimmaiah, chairman of KSPCB. The annual average for 2023 will be calculated at the end of the year to see the actual reduction.
"Long-term and mid-course actions are being discussed in review meetings involving all line departments such as BBMP, BMTC, BESCOM, BWSSB and Urban Development Department, and the progress is tracked regularly," he says.
A source, preferring anonymity, said that actions in Bengaluru are slow for various reasons, including elections, lack of coordination and planning, and bureaucratic hurdles.
However, now things seem to be moving at a faster pace. Officials are hopeful of more progress in another three weeks, as plans will be firmed up and micro plans approved, after which the city's NCAP implementation will advance faster.
Smog towers: Only for local use
Initially, smog towers, air purifiers and water fountains were under consideration for Bengaluru. However, Thimmaiah says that experts were called to study the impact of smog towers. While they have given technical specifications, they have found the results not encouraging enough.
He adds that it is ineffective on a mass scale and can control only localised pollution. Another official says that for this reason, it is unlikely to be used on a mass scale in Bengaluru, even though the microplans approved at the beginning of NCAP had smog towers as one of the action points.
Plans based on study to identify pollutants
A study commissioned by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and conducted by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) in February 2022 pointed out transport pollution and road dust as the prime contributors to the increase in air pollution. Based on its findings, CSTEP pointed out the areas where the policy interventions were necessary.
The management of road and soil dust was found to be necessary as it will increase PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations. Vacuum sweeping of dust from paved roads, end-to-end pavements and cultivating green covers were recommended. The study also suggested evaluating the effectiveness of mechanical sweepers to assess their suitability and operating conditions.
To control vehicular emissions, the introduction of electric vehicles (EV) with an adequate and efficient EV-charging infrastructure, implementation of vehicle scrappage policy, improvements in the scrapping infrastructure and automated fitness-check centres, retrofitting of diesel particulate filters (DPFs) for heavy vehicles etc. were recommended.
The study also recommended the management of construction dust, proper maintenance of diesel generator sets, providing for appropriate industrial exhausts, control of industrial pollution and controlling of wood and coal burning.
Bengaluru's NCAP micro plans to reduce PM10 and PM2.5 are based on this study and its recommendations.
