<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the chariot procession of the blessed Mother Mary from St Mary's Basilica in Shivajinagar on Monday. </p>.<p>He reiterated his government's commitment to safeguarding pluralistic culture and eliminating social inequalities through welfare programmes for the poor across all castes and religions. </p>.<p>Speaking at the annual St Mary's Basilica feast, Siddaramaiah recalled Basavanna's teaching that "religion without compassion is meaningless, compassion is the root of religion".</p>.<p>He emphasised that religious tolerance and social justice form the core values of the Constitution. "Basavanna's values were also upheld by Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar. Our government is committed to these principles and ensures equal protection for all," he stated. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah assured a positive response to the demands placed by Archbishop Peter Machado — renovation funding for St Mary's Basilica and naming the upcoming Shivajinagar metro station after St Mary. </p>