Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CM Siddaramaiah’s deadline ends, but Bengaluru still riddled with potholes      

In mid-September, after facing sharp criticism over the poor condition of the roads, the chief minister pulled up GBA officials and directed them to ensure all potholes were fixed before November.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 20:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 20:14 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us