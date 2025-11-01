<p>Bengaluru: Though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had set an October-end deadline for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to fill all potholes in the city, bad roads continue to trouble commuters.</p>.<p>In mid-September, after facing sharp criticism over the poor condition of the roads, the chief minister pulled up GBA officials and directed them to ensure all potholes were fixed before November.</p>.Bengaluru’s pothole crisis: Crores spent but fresh tar roads last only weeks.<p>However, many city roads remain riddled with potholes, offering little relief to motorists.</p>.<p>“They may have filled up some potholes here and there, but we hardly see any change. It is still a back-breaking journey for us since many potholes continue to trouble us,” said Rakesh R, who commutes between Chamarajpet and Rajajinagar daily.</p>.<p>Several commuters also said the repair work was substandard.</p>.<p>“Many potholes are still as they were two months ago. Even those that have been filled are uneven and difficult to drive on,” said Sushma B, a techie.</p>.<p>Recent rains have made the situation worse. Many citizens said they avoided using two-wheelers during rainy days for fear of hitting water-filled potholes.</p>.<p>“It is difficult to spot potholes when it rains, and the chances of hitting one and falling are high. My family insisted I take an auto or bus to work,” said Sahana B, a resident of Rajajinagar.</p>.<p>GBA officials said they had accelerated pothole repair works and are expected to complete them soon.</p>.<p>“We have filled many potholes. However, there are problems at a few stretches, and we are tackling them now,” said Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA.</p>