100 flavours, one bean: Karnataka's Avarebele Mela kicks off in style

While the avarebele dosa remained a crowd favourite, drawing long queues throughout the day, a few experiments like Avarebele kunafa and momos also caught visitors’ attention.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 01:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAvarebele Mela

