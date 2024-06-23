Coaching remains unregulated, students pay the price

The Rajasthan government has issued a single-line directive to coaching centres in Kota to follow the guidelines. Nitesh Sharma, the head of public relations at Allen Career Institute in Kota, confirms this, and adds: “We have asked about the legal validity of these guidelines. We have written letters to the state government,” he adds. There is a lack of clarity on the competent authority with whom coaching centres can register without a state law. There is no dedicated web portal yet in Rajasthan to register coaching institutes.