<p>Bengaluru: Syed Amjed Ahmed, former director of the Electronic Media and Mass Communication Research Centre (EMMRC) and former professor and head of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Calicut University, passed away in Bengaluru on Monday.</p><p>He was 76.</p><p>He completed his M.Sc in Geology at Bangalore University before pursuing an MS in Communication. He briefly served at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore before shifting base to Calicut. <br></p><p>Professor Syed was also awarded the UGC Emeritus Fellowship and completed a major research project in association with the Department of Electronic Media at Bangalore University.</p>