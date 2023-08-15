Conductor misunderstood student's Aadhaar: BMTC on viral video

The BMTC has launched an investigation into allegations that one of its bus conductors misbehaved with a schoolgirl. Responding to a video widely shared on social media, the BMTC said it summoned the conductor and the driver of the bus concerned to its central office and questioned them.
The conductor in question is Ramesh, who's attached to depot number 41. The driver of the bus was identified as Vishwanath.
Citing preliminary investigations, the BMTC said the conductor "misunderstood" the Aadhaar copy produced by the student to avail herself of free bus travel. While the Aadhaar card is usually in two languages, the conductor thought it was only in English, so he became suspicious. He denied misbehaving with the student.
While BMTC officials couldn't speak to the student, they spoke to her mother. She explained that her daughter had lost her Aadhaar card and carried a photocopy.
The BMTC added that it was reviewing CCTV footage of the bus and promised strict action against the bus crew if they were found guilty.