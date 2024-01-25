Conman cheating ATM visitors caught

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old jobless man was arrested for targeting people visiting ATMs to deposit cash and cheating them by taking money after promising to transfer it online.
Sahil, 24, was fired from his job at an airline six months ago and has been cheating people ever since, according to police.
Police sources said that Sahil used to wait outside ATMs and zero in on potential targets who appeared gullible. He used to approach them complaining that his card was not working and he needed cash immediately.
When the targets agreed and paid him, he would generate a false message and show them that the money was credited. He would persuade them, saying his bank always delayed sending messages.
A police source told DH that he has cheated multiple people in the last six months, but only three complaints have been filed.
"He used to swindle Rs 15,000-20,000 assuming no one would file a complaint. He cheated a student of Rs 30,000 and to his bad luck, he filed a complaint, which led to his arrest."
He further urged people who might have been cheated by the suspect to come forward and file a complaint.