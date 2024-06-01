Consortium vows to fight tobacco industry’s 'deceptive tactics' to lure youth    

Bengaluru: The Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka gathered on Friday to raise awareness and express concern over tobacco companies' "deceptive tactics" to lure young consumers and increase tobacco addiction among the youth.
The consortium, which includes public health advocates, healthcare institutions, and civil society organisations, has been working towards a tobacco-free Karnataka since 2001.
Fifteen Indian universities, including KAMS (an association of private schools in Karnataka), St Joseph's University, Christ University, Bangalore University, Mysuru University, Maharashtra University, and Gujarat University have actively engaged in their campaign 'Arise Young India' for a tobacco-free Karnataka.
The consortium’s convener, SJ Chander, highlighted the trend of teenage tobacco addiction and emphasised that companies "deliberately target" this demographic to ensure "lifelong customers".
"They capitalise on vulnerable youth susceptible to addiction by keeping the legal age for tobacco consumption at 18," he said.
The campaign is pushing for policy changes to combat the tobacco industry's influence, including increasing the legal age for tobacco consumption to 21 and implementing stricter regulations on sales and advertising.
Efforts also extend to enforcing vendor licencing to curb underage sales, banning smoking scenes in advertisements, and addressing industry pressures.
Chander added that the campaign's success will be determined when the Global Youth Tobacco Survey shows a dip in the prevalence of tobacco consumption among youth and the government implements important policy changes.
Published 31 May 2024, 21:54 IST