<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old construction worker from Assam died after falling from the sixth floor of a building under construction on Uttarahalli Main Road on Monday, in what police believe was an accident.</p>.<p>The deceased, Prabeen Deb Burman, had come to Bengaluru about three months ago to work as a centering (framework) labourer. He was employed at the site of a private builder in Kengeri.</p>.<p>Around 11 am, while engaged in centering work on the sixth floor, Burman reportedly slipped and fell, sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.</p>.<p>Burman’s family has accused the site owner and contractor of negligence, alleging that they failed to provide adequate safety measures for workers.</p>.<p>The Kengeri police have registered a case under Sections 106 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating.</p>