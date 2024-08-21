Contests to be held in Bengaluru to mark National Space Day

Bengaluru: The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium will organise a series of events at its premises here to mark the first National Space Day, on Friday.
The programmes, anchored by the Bangalore Association for Science Education, will include a painting contest and a ‘Pick and Speak’ event on topics related to the moon, both for students in classes 7 to 10. A jigsaw puzzle activity for students in classes 4 to 6 and a walk-in quiz for the public will be organised during the day.
Two public lectures, on ‘Moon – a tool for Physics lessons’ and ‘The exciting journey of Chandrayaan-3’ – will also be part of the day’s schedule. Entry to all the events is free.
Timings and other details of the events are available at http://taralaya.karnataka.gov.in.
National Space Day is being celebrated in commemoration of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the south pole of the moon on August 23.
Published 20 August 2024, 22:35 IST