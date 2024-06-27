Contract railway employee smuggles Rs 33 lakh worth of ganja on Tripura train

Bengaluru: A contract railway employee was arrested after attempting to smuggle ganja worth Rs 33 lakh into Bengaluru by a train from the Northeast, officials said.
Dipin Das, 20, who started working as a bedroller seven months ago, allegedly concealed 32.8 kg of ganja in two boxes and carried them on the Agartala-SMVT Bengaluru Express (train number 12504).
However, the Government Railway Police (GRP) got a wind of his plan and intercepted him as soon as the train chugged into the city on Tuesday night.
According to the Baiyappanahalli railway police, Das picked up the boxes from a suspected drug peddler named Suman in Agartala and intended to deliver them to one Biswajit in Bengaluru.
Das has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Suman and Biswajit are absconding, the police added.
The drug bust was part of an anti-narcotics drive undertaken by the GRP. The agency seized a record 702 kg of ganja worth Rs 5.6 crore in 2023, more than double the 303 kg seized the year before.
