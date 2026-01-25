<p>Bengaluru: The Upperpete police have arrested a 27-year-old constable on the charge of sexually harassing a male student at Freedom Park on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Y Naik, attached to the R T Nagar police station and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A senior police officer said that the constable was on routine duty at the Freedom Park and sexually harassed a PUC student in the afternoon.</p>.8 held from 3 states for duping elderly NRI couple of over Rs 14 crore through digital arrest: Delhi Police.<p class="bodytext">The victim revealed the incident to his mother and she then alerted Upparpet police. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the accused and produced him before a court.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The senior police officer further said departmental action would also be initiated against the accused, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and whether there were any previous complaints against him.</p>