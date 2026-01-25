Menu
Cop arrested for sexually harassing minor male student in Bengaluru

A senior police officer said that the constable was on routine duty at the Freedom Park and sexually harassed a PUC student in the afternoon.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 21:28 IST
Published 24 January 2026, 21:28 IST
India News, Bengaluru, Sexual Harassment, bengaluru crime

