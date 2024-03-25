JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cops clamp down on wheelies, vehicles seized

The crackdown is part of a drive conducted by the traffic police to check wheelies in the city.
Last Updated 24 March 2024, 20:33 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Whitefield traffic police have booked a person for performing a wheelie, police officials said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday, the police said. 

The crackdown is part of a drive conducted by the traffic police to check wheelies in the city. When the police were on patrolling rounds, they found a person performing a wheelie on his Honda Dio scooter on Varthur Main Road. 

Police identified the suspect and the vehicle. When questioned, the police found out that the suspect was a major and hence, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. 

Police said that action as per the law was taken and the vehicle was impounded. Investigations are on. 

Another case was registered by the police on Friday when they found a person doing a wheelie near the TC Palya junction. The KR Puram traffic police identified the vehicle, impounded it and registered an FIR. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 March 2024, 20:33 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newswheelie

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT