Cops clamp down on wheelies, vehicles seized

Bengaluru: The Whitefield traffic police have booked a person for performing a wheelie, police officials said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday, the police said.
The crackdown is part of a drive conducted by the traffic police to check wheelies in the city. When the police were on patrolling rounds, they found a person performing a wheelie on his Honda Dio scooter on Varthur Main Road.
Police identified the suspect and the vehicle. When questioned, the police found out that the suspect was a major and hence, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.
Police said that action as per the law was taken and the vehicle was impounded. Investigations are on.
Another case was registered by the police on Friday when they found a person doing a wheelie near the TC Palya junction. The KR Puram traffic police identified the vehicle, impounded it and registered an FIR.
