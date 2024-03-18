JOIN US
Couple uses fake UPI app to buy gold for Rs 1 lakh

Nandan, 40, and Kalpita, 35, were caught after they allegedly defrauded a jeweller in Byadarahalli, southwest Bengaluru.
Last Updated 17 March 2024, 20:42 IST

Bengaluru: Police have tracked down a couple who allegedly defrauded jewellery shops with a fake payment app that imitates a fictitious payment-made window. 

Nandan, 40, and Kalpita, 35, were caught after they allegedly defrauded a jeweller in Byadarahalli, southwest Bengaluru. 

A police officer, who is part of the investigation, said the couple used a fake UPI app called 'Prank Payment' to buy gold for Rs 1 lakh. The jeweller later realised he was cheated and filed a police complaint after the couple left the shop. 

Police reviewed CCTV footage and tracked down the couple in RR Nagar. 

(Published 17 March 2024, 20:42 IST)
