<p>Bengaluru: The inquiry commission headed by Retired Judge Justice John Michael Cunha, which is probing the irregularities during the Covid pandemic, submitted its final report to the government on Wednesday.</p><p>The commission was constituted by the government to investigate the irregularities in procurement of PPE kits and medicines during the pandemic when the BJP government was in power.</p><p>The final report has investigated the procurements to the tune of Rs 63.79 crore in Bengaluru Urban district and Rs 42.19 crore in Belagavi district.</p><p>The commission had submitted its second interim report in April, 2025.</p><p>However, the findings of the commission have not been made public. </p><p>"The Commission has not released the reports in public domain, however, given the public interest involved on the subject, and the immediate need for reforms and transparency in public procurement, the Government may consider releasing the Reports at the earliest," a statement by Justice John Michael Cunha said.</p>