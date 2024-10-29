Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cracker sales down, dealers cite strict licensing protocols in Bengaluru

While traders are opting for green firecrackers as per government guidelines, a few firework traders in the heart of the city have given up on the sale and distribution of firecrackers altogether.
Shradha Triveni
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 23:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 23:16 IST
India NewsBengalurufirecrackers

Follow us on :

Follow Us