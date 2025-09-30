<p>With 1,203 recorded cases of abduction recorded in Bengaluru in 2023, the city registered a chargesheet rate of 3.8 per cent, the lowest in the country compared to other metropolitan cities, as per the NCRB report for 2023. </p><p>Data further shows that Karnataka recorded a kidnapping and abduction rate of 5.5 per cent, and a chargesheeting rate of 6.9 per cent — one of the lowest in the country, second only to Sikkim at 2.4 per cent. </p><p>In comparison, South Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala saw a chargesheeting rate of 39.7 per cent, 33.7 per cent, 69.6 per cent, and 93.5 per cent respectively. </p>.Dip in murders; cybercrimes, crimes against Scheduled Tribes spiked: NCRB data.<p>Bengaluru, despite seeing a 13.6 per cent rate of abduction and kidnapping, saw a charge-sheeting rate of only 3.8 per cent. Mumbai recorded a charge sheeting rate of 7.4 per cent, while Delhi city, Hyderabad, and Kolkata recorded rates of 6.6 per cent, 17.4 per cent, and 100 per cent respectively. </p><p>Of the 1,203 recorded cases, a whopping 1,139 victims were children —23 below six years, 17 aged between 6 to 12 years, 487 aged between 12 to 16 years, and 558 aged between 16 to 18 years. Of the recorded victims, 771 were females and 368 were males. </p><p>Of the remaining 64 adult victims, 49 were male and 15 female. The report stated that no cases of kidnapping and abduction involving transgender adults were recorded in 2023. </p><p>As per the report, 1,112 victims of kidnapping and abduction had been recovered, 1,310 victims were missing, of which 854 are female victims. </p>