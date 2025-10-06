<p>Bengaluru: After five days of holidays, metro stations across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>saw a big surge in commuters on Monday.</p><p>The Kengeri metro station on the Purple Line recorded the highest footfall. Stations from Challaghatta to Deepanjali Nagar also reported huge crowds. </p><p>There was also a long queue of passengers on Green Line stations on Tumakuru Road, from Madavara to Yeshwantpur.</p> .Bengaluru's Namma Metro to be named after social reformer Basavanna? CM Siddaramaiah to seek Centre's nod.<p>At the Kengeri metro station, ticketing queues spilled outside the entrance while there was a longer line for frisking and checking. </p><p>Divya B K, a metro staffer at the customer care centre at Kengeri, said a rush was expected on Monday as a lot of people travel towards Mysuru over the weekend. "We had a lot of people exit this station over the holidays and the weekend, so we knew there would be a rush here on Monday, but we did not expect so many people."</p> .<p>She also explained that commuters preferred the Kengeri station over Challaghatta or Kengeri Bus Terminal station because of the flyover that blocks Challaghatta and the rush at the bus terminal.</p><p>Ravi, head of security at Challaghatta, said that the station had a lot of people entering and exiting on a daily basis because it is a terminal station. "We have a long line to enter and exit the station, most of the times, it is students from nearby colleges but we have a lot of travellers as well," he told DH.</p><p>A regular commuter from Pattanagere said trains were jam-packed. "Usually, there are not so many people so early in the morning, so I was shocked to see so many trains packed at 10 am."</p> .<p>The Majestic metro station had around 10,000 people coming in mainly from the KSR railway and the Majestic bus station entrances. </p><p>"We had to open more entrances to accommodate the crowd," a metro staffer said.</p><p>All ticket counters were functional, more staff were added and entrances were opened, the staffer said. </p> .<p>Since Majestic is an interchange station, most of the commuters changed lines rather than exit.</p><p>"Everytime a train would stop, a whole crowd of people would exit, and the station would be full, I had to wait out a couple of trains to even enter one", Ajay, a regular commuter, said.</p>