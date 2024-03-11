Bengaluru: Cubbon Park walkers hold fourth protest against annexe plan

Bengaluru: The Cubbon Park Walker’s Association staged its fourth protest in two months on Sunday against the proposed construction of a 10-storey high court annexe in the lung space.
The association claimed that the government has not yet released a formal order regarding the change in construction site or the withdrawal of the highrise revival plan.
As per the plan, the proposed construction will take place in place of the old Election Commission building, a heritage site. However, no construction activity has taken place within Cubbon Park since the government came up with the Karnataka Government Park (Preservation) Act in 1975.
DH had reported that the CPWA had to call off its protest on February 24 after Umesh K, the association president, was taken into custody.
Following this, a third silent protest was held on March 2 by the association members. It also noted that PWD officials have been looking for alternative sites to construct the annexe.
Sunday’s protest near the dog park was attended by dogs and pet parents.
Umesh told DH: “We have decided to gather again for the fourth time to make sure that the government releases a formal statement regarding the change in the site of the proposed highrise revival plan. Cubbon Park is meant not just for people, but also for birds, animals and pets. If the highrise comes up, followed by the felling of trees, where will they all go?”
He noted that the fight will continue until the government bodies responsible for the proposed plan release an official statement.
(Published 10 March 2024, 23:04 IST)