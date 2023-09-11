Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

‘Culture of openness, transparency makes ISRO tick', says former director of Human Space Flight Centre

People ask what makes Isro tick. We are very lucky to have a succession of visionary leaders. Isro’s defining characteristic is its openness and transparency,' R Umamaheswaran, Satish Dhawan Professor at Isro, said.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 20:17 IST

Follow Us

Transparency and openness have marked the work culture of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), R Umamaheswaran, Satish Dhawan Professor at Isro, said here on Sunday.

He was speaking at RevolutioNex, an industry-academia onclave organised by Gitam (Deemed to be University).

"People ask what makes Isro tick. We are very lucky to have a succession of visionary leaders. Isro’s defining characteristic is its openness and transparency. Nobody is discouraged to speak, even if the final decision is collective,” the former director of Isro’s Human Space Flight Centre said. 

He highlighted the numerous, unsung applications of space technology in modern communications, navigation, aviation, and disaster management. The event was attended by science and technology thought leaders, including G Raja Singh from DRDO (deputy director of the BrahMos project).

The conclave featured themes and discussions on a range of topics that included emerging industry trends, the role of universities in meeting industry expectations, and addressing talent challenges, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 September 2023, 20:17 IST)
BengaluruISRO

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT