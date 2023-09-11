‘Culture of openness, transparency makes ISRO tick', says former director of Human Space Flight Centre

Transparency and openness have marked the work culture of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), R Umamaheswaran, Satish Dhawan Professor at Isro, said here on Sunday.
He was speaking at RevolutioNex, an industry-academia onclave organised by Gitam (Deemed to be University).
"People ask what makes Isro tick. We are very lucky to have a succession of visionary leaders. Isro’s defining characteristic is its openness and transparency. Nobody is discouraged to speak, even if the final decision is collective,” the former director of Isro’s Human Space Flight Centre said.
He highlighted the numerous, unsung applications of space technology in modern communications, navigation, aviation, and disaster management. The event was attended by science and technology thought leaders, including G Raja Singh from DRDO (deputy director of the BrahMos project).
The conclave featured themes and discussions on a range of topics that included emerging industry trends, the role of universities in meeting industry expectations, and addressing talent challenges, an official statement said.