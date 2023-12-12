Bengaluru customs seizes foreign-origin gold concealed in underwear, pant waistline

Bengaluru: Bengaluru customs arrested a passenger for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 55 lakh concealed in underwear and waistline of trousers, officials said on Monday.
The suspect, travelling to Bengaluru from Dubai on flight 6E-1486, was intercepted on Sunday when he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
Upon inspection, customs officials found that he was smuggling 906.81 grams of foreign-origin gold in paste form. The passenger had concealed it between layers of underwear and the waistline of his trousers, officials said.
Officials confiscated the gold and initiated further action.