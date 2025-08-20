<p>Bengaluru: The death toll in the suspected cylinder blast at Wilson Garden has risen to three.</p>.<p>Kasthuri (32), in whose house the blast occurred on Independence Day, died on August 18 along with her daughter Khayal (8). Both had suffered 31% and 36% burns and were in the ICU at Victoria Hospital. Khayal died at 7 pm, and Kasthuri shortly after hearing the news.</p>.<p>Dr Yogishwarappa, Head of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Victoria Hospital, said the deaths were caused by inhalation of smoke and burning plastic.</p>.1 dead, 9 injured after mysterious explosion in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden; CM Siddaramaiah visits spot .<p>As the ambulance arrived in the narrow lanes of Chinnayanapalya, neighbours wept, recalling memories of the mother and daughter.</p>.<p>Mary, a friend who cared for them in hospital, said: “They were nice people. All she wanted was her daughter to be educated and not struggle as she did.”</p>.<p>Kasthuri worked as a maid in seven houses. Her husband Aiyappa, a daily wage labourer, was at work when the blast ripped through their home.</p>.<p>A neighbour, Johnson, said: “I spoke to Kasthuri on Saturday. She complained of pain. I assured her she would be okay and return home.”</p>.<p>His daughter Arvil said: “Kasthuri always made sure her daughter had everything. She bought her new clothes, put her in tuition, and Khayal loved studying.”</p>.<p>Teachers at Khayal’s school, KJ Convent, remembered her as a bright student. She had been scheduled to perform in the Independence Day programme.</p>.<p>“She was very active and took part in all activities. Her mother was also supportive and was involved in school events,” said Nandhini, the headmistress.</p>.<p>Neighbours said their lives remain unsettled. They want civic authorities to replace asbestos sheet roofs with safer options. Cracks have appeared in the walls, windows are shattered, and some families have shifted to relatives’ homes.</p>.<p>Two more people were seriously injured, but are out of danger.</p>.<p>Sarasamma, 50, lost her right hand, while Subramani suffered a head injury when a wall fragment struck him.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed that three people died of injuries sustained in the blast. He said the cylinder from the house had been traced and was suspected to have been recently refilled. The on-spot probe found it empty.</p>.<p>“We are questioning the gas agencies that supplied the cylinder. It appears to be a massive gas leakage, but we are verifying further,” he said.</p>