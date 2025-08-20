Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cylinder blast toll rises to 3; trauma lingers in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden

Dr Yogishwarappa, Head of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Victoria Hospital, said the deaths were caused by inhalation of smoke and burning plastic.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 22:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 22:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newscylinder blastWilson Garden

Follow us on :

Follow Us