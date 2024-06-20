Darshan ‘admits’ to payoff; wife appears before cops

Bengaluru: Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case, has allegedly confessed to the police that he gave Rs 30 lakh to Pradosh, one of the accused, to ensure that his name doesn’t come up in the case.
According to the remand copy submitted to the court by the investigators on June 16, Darshan allegedly confessed that he gave the money to Pradosh, to be given to the other accused who would then take the blame for the murder and make sure the actor’s name wouldn’t come up. The investigators have seized the full amount.
Meanwhile, Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi appeared before the police on Wednesday to record her statement in the murder case.
The police have arrested 17 people in connection with the case, including Darshan and his close friend Pavithra Gowda.
Vijayalakshmi went to Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where a special investigation team (SIT) set up by the Bengaluru police is questioning her husband and other accused in the case.
She visited the police station around 1.30 pm and came out after over four hours.
A senior police officer told DH that they needed her statements about some aspects of the case.
The development comes days after a police team recovered loafers that were allegedly worn by Darshan on the day of Renukaswamy’s murder.
According to a remand application seen by DH, a police team went to Vijayalakshmi’s house in the early hours of June 16 and collected Darshan’s loafers from his wife.
The police said that when they contacted Vijayalakshmi to recover the footwear, she said there were a couple of shoes at her house and reportedly told them that since it was an odd hour (around 1 am) and her minor son was at home, she would leave the shoes at the security counter.
Later, Vijayalakshmi visited the security room and handed over a pair of blue loafers to the investigators in the presence of FSL officers. The investigators are said to have recorded Vijayalakshmi’s statement regarding this event.
Meanwhile, the SIT took 15 accused who are currently in police custody to Victoria Hospital to collect samples for DNA testing. Well-placed sources confirmed to DH that the team took 15 members to the hospital and collected hair follicles and blood samples. The collected samples were handed over to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.
The DNA examination is a confirmatory evidence to any biological fluid or hair follicle present at the scene of crime, “The blood of the accused or hair follicle or even the presence of artificial hair at the scene of crime can be matched through this test.
Earlier, during the mahazar at multiple places, the police gathered samples that could be used for DNA examination at the crime scene.
According to the remand application, the investigators have recorded the statement of one Narendra Singh, who worked as a security guard at the Pattanagere shed, where the accused allegedly beat Renukaswamy to death.
As Singh spoke only in Hindi, the investigators sought the help of one N Devaraju, the principal of a school in Chamarajpet, for translation.
