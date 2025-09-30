Dasara special trains from Bengaluru to Mangaluru & Ernakulam

<p>Bengaluru: To clear the extra rush of passengers during Dasara, the South Western Railway (SWR) will operate special trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru and Ernakulam. </p>.<p>Train number 06257 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 11.55 pm on September 30 and reach Mangaluru Junction at 11.15 am the following day. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 06258 will leave Mangaluru Junction at 2.35 pm on October 1 and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 11.30 pm the same day. </p>.Bengaluru: BWSSB pushes phased plan to cut water loss.<p>The train will halt at Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, and Bantawala in both directions. </p>.<p>Train number 06147 will leave Ernakulam Junction at 4.20 pm on October 5 and will reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 8.15 am the next day. </p>.<p>Train number 06148 will leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 10.10 pm on September 29 and October 6 and will reach Ernakulam Junction at 10 am on the third day (Tuesday). </p>.<p>The train will have stoppages at Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad Junction, Podanur Junction, Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Bangarapet, Whitefield, and KR Puram stations in both directions. </p>