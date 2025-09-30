Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP functionary’s death in Karnataka: Police give clean chit to Congress MLA Ponnanna, others

Vinay Somaiah, 35, was found hanging in his office in Hennur police station limits on April 4.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 22:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 22:21 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongress

Follow us on :

Follow Us