Depleting reservoirs, drying borewells reveal looming water crises in Bengaluru 

The situation could either get better or worse depending on how things would pan out in the next two months. “If we are to think positively, rain might pick up and we may not have such a big crisis. Also, on the other hand, if we are to release more water to TN, the situation might turn worse,” the official said. Expecting that the city may soon face a water crisis, the BWSSB recently wrote to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited, requesting it to reserve at least 1.6 TMC of water every month for supply to Bengaluru.