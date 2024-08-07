Despite government cap, dengue tests expensive in Bengaluru

With dengue still being a concern in Bengaluru, tests are much sought after. The government capped the two dengue tests at Rs 250 and Rs 300 (rapid and ELISA respectively) on July 3. However, city health centres are continuing to quote 3 to 15 times the recommended rate.
More than a month after the rates were capped, Metrolife called up 25 places including diagnostic and medical centres, and hospitals, to confirm the rates they were currently charging. Calls were made to centres in areas like Kammanahalli, Kasturi Nagar, Indiranagar, Wilson Garden, Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Nagarabhavi, Sampangiram Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, R T Nagar, and Whitefield.
Of the 25 medical establishments, 12 were charging Rs 250 for the rapid method, and 4 centres were charging Rs 300 for the ELISA method. The rest of the centres were charging anything between Rs 600 and Rs 1,250 for the quick method, while the ELISA test cost between Rs 900 and Rs 4,750.
Multi-speciality hospitals are no different. A diagnostic centre and private hospital on ITPL Road is charging Rs 1,250 for the rapid test and Rs 4,750, (15 times the capped rate) for the Elisa method.
Another hospital in Wilson Garden charges Rs 720 for the rapid test. However, a hospital in Sampangiram Nagar is complying with the capped rates.
