<p>Bengaluru: Madanayakanahalli police have arrested a 29-year-old dhaba employee for allegedly killing his friend following a drunken brawl and setting the body on fire to destroy evidence.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Chandan and a senior police officer said that the charred body of Ravi Honnammanavar (36) was found near a fertiliser godown in Madanayakanahalli on Friday morning. </p><p>Ravi was running a street food business in KP Agrahara near Rajajinagar but recently joined for work in the Dhaba.</p>.<p>The incident came to light around 9.30 am, when the police received information about a burnt body lying near the godown. A diary recovered from the spot contained a mobile phone number, which helped the police trace the victim’s relatives, who later identified the body.</p>.<p>Police said Ravi had moved to Bengaluru around two months ago and was staying in a rented house. Though married and father to a three-year-old son, he was living separately from his wife due to domestic issues. The police found that Ravi had suffered multiple injuries and was bludgeoned to death before the body was set ablaze.</p>.<p>A murder case was registered and investigations revealed Chandan’s role in the crime.</p>.<p>Police said the accused and the victim had drank together during a New Year party and later quarreled over an issue. In a fit of rage, Chandan allegedly attacked Ravi and later set the body on fire to destroy evidence.</p>.<p>The accused was arrested on Saturday based on CCTV footage and has been remanded to judicial custody, police said.</p>