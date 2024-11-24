DHIE Expressions kicks off November 26 in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The 2024-25 edition of DHIE Expressions, an annual inter-school competition under the Deccan Herald in Education (DHiE) initiative is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru between November 26 and 29.</p>.<p>The competition will be held at the Karnataka State Government Employees Association auditorium (Naukarara Bhavana), Cubbon Park and the inauguration will be held on November 26 at 9.30 am.</p>.<p>All the competitions will be judged by eminent experts from their respective fields.</p>