DHIE Expressions kicks off November 26 in Bengaluru

The competition will be held at the Karnataka State Government Employees Association auditorium (Naukarara Bhavana), Cubbon Park and the inauguration will be held on November 26 at 9.30 am.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 20:46 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 20:46 IST
