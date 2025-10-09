<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said he would visit the Lalbagh Botanical Garden next week to study the alignment of the proposed 16-km twin tunnel road between Central Silk Board and Hebbal.</p>.<p>He made the announcement following concerns from citizen groups that the project could cause extensive damage to the historic garden.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, Citizens for Citizens, a civic group, had pointed out that the project requires about six acres of land within the botanical garden, one of Bengaluru’s largest lung spaces comprising a lake and ancient rock formations.</p>.<p>"Trees will be cut and Lalbagh’s soil, water, air, lake and rock will all bear the brunt,” DH had reported on October 7, citing the group’s concerns.</p>.'Disaster in the making': Citizens, experts oppose Rs 26,000-crore Tunnel Road Project, warn damage to Lalbagh Botanical Garden .<p>Responding to these statements, Shivakumar said the tunnel road had been conceptualised for the development of Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"There is no question of causing any harm to Lalbagh, which is a historic park. I am aware of its significance. I will visit the garden on Monday along with officials,” he said.</p>