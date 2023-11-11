DKS backs Palike's move to clear shops on Jayanagar footpath  

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday backed the BBMP’s move to clear over 200 unauthorised shops, including kiosks, in Jayanagar 4th Block.
He said street vendors can earn their livelihood on footpaths, but the civic body is clearing karts that are blocking the roads. He added that the BBMP chief commissioner showed him videos of how street vendors were occupying roads in Jayanagar 4th Block.
'Win-win' solution
"I (then) gave my consent," he said. Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, said that the government will call a meeting with the street vendors to find a 'win-win' solution.
On Thursday, street vendors in Jayanagar staged a protest against the BBMP's drive. While the permanent shops occupying the footpaths in Jayanagar 4th Block were cleared, some street vendors began wheeling pushcarts.