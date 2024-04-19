Doctor, nurse found dead on railway track

Bengaluru: A 38-year-old paediatrician was found dead on the railway track near Yelahanka railway station on Thursday, according to the police.
The deceased has been identified as Dr Ananthaprasad. He was working as a paediatrician in a private hospital in North Bengaluru. Police are seeing the case as a suicide, as no other visible injuries were found on the body barring the injury sustained by the train running over him.
The police said that Dr Ananthaprasad married just three months ago and has been staying with his wife in the city. An investigation has been launched.
In another incident, a 22-year old staff nurse at a private hospital was found dead on the railway track near Deepanjali Nagar in the western part of the city. Even this case is being treated as a suicide, said the police.
The deceased has been identified as Channabasu Ashok, originally from Bijapur. He had been staying in the city with his aunt.
(Published 18 April 2024, 22:23 IST)