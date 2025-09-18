Doctors caught taking bribes for favourable inspection, get suspended

<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Medical Education on Tuesday suspended three doctors for taking bribes to issue favourable inspection reports while serving on the National Medical Commission’s inspection team.</p>.<p>The department said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR in the bribery case and shared details through an official email.</p>.<p>Those suspended are Dr Chaitra MS, Associate Professor, Department of Anatomy, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru; Dr Manjappa CN, Professor and Head, Department of Orthopaedics, Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences; and Dr Ashok Shelke, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences.</p>. UK-based ARM's new Bengaluru unit to design advanced 2 nm chips: Vaishnaw.<p>The violation occurred in July during the inspection of the Sri Ravatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chhattisgarh.</p>.<p>Based on the CBI’s findings and confirmation of the violation, the department suspended the three doctors.</p>