Dogs, cats left behind in Bengaluru’s cattle-centric vet policy

The government has cited the guidelines issued by the National Commission for Farmers, which stipulate a veterinary centre for every 5,000 animals. The cattle population in parts of Bengaluru is less than 1,000, the order states. “There is a severe shortage of vet facilities in different parts of Karnataka. Since there is no proposal to add new centres in these places, the facilities that are not put to optimum use in Bengaluru will be shifted to other parts of Karnataka,” the government report states.