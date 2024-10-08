Don’t look at Hamas attack in isolation: Palestine ambassador speaks at Bengaluru virtual event

<p>Bengaluru: Palestinian Ambassador to India, Adnan Abu Al-Hija, addressed a gathering virtually on Monday at an event organised by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The event, titled "Discussion on India-Palestine Solidarity", was moderated by activists Shrilakshmi and Manu from Bengaluru for Justice and Peace.</p>.<p>During his address, Al-Hija discussed the circumstances leading up to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, stressing that it did not occur in isolation, but was rooted in a long history of oppression faced by Palestinians.</p>.<p>"The Palestinians have endured 76 years of torture, killings and displacement. Gaza has faced 17 years of blockade. In the first 11 months of Benjamin Netanyahu's government, around 250 people were killed in the West Bank,” he stated.</p>.Hamas fires fresh rockets towards Israel on Oct 7 attack anniversary.<p>Activist Shivasundar, who also participated in the discussion, questioned the Congress' stance on protests against Israel, noting, "There is a historical connection between India and Israel. In fact, Jayaprakash Narayan once called Israel a socialist state, in the 1970s. If Israel prevails in this war, it will be a setback for democracy and human rights worldwide.”</p>.<p>The gathering also heard from Feroze Mithiborwala, general secretary of the India-Palestine Solidarity Forum, and Sunilam, president of the forum.</p>