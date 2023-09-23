Don’t worry about safety, Canada varsity assures Indian students

The Toronto-based York University in Canada, which has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Haryana-based OP Jindal Global University in Bengaluru, on Friday said that Indian students in Canada need not worry about the ongoing diplomatic issues.
Prof Rhoda L Lenton, vice-chancellor of York University, said, “There are no issues concerning the safety of students. We have 54,000 students, of which 10,000 international and 2,000 are from India, and they are all safe.”
Welcoming Indian students to Canada, she stated, “There is no need for students to worry, as such diplomacy issues would be handled at the level of the embassy. I understand the tension. But the current situation will not impact students who are in Canada and those who will be coming to Canada.”
“If any student has issues and concerns, we are with them as we are committed to students and we fully expect students from India and other countries to continue to join our university,” she said.
Prof C Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, said, “In India’s quest to create a global arena of knowledge exchange and opportunities, Canada is an important partner. The collaboration with York University is a significant milestone in our institutional journey.”
“There is a need to encourage growth in the number of Canadian students visiting India in the near future,” he added.
The MoU focuses on the exchange of students and faculty, short-term study-abroad programmes, dual degrees, and collaborative research projects.