Doubting the lens: Bengaluru's CCTV cameras under scrutiny

New tech soon

The Bengaluru City Police have installed 7500 cameras under the Safe City project of which 2700 are yet to be operational. Along with surveillance features these new cameras are Artificial intelligence enabled and have the ability to recognise faces and number plates. Going ahead these cameras will allow the police to track suspects by feeding their images to the system. Once the system is fed with the image of the suspects the police can identify their location if they pass through any of these cameras and also track them live on the map until they are moving in the areas covered by the AI-enabled cameras. This will help the police to act swiftly. The system will also be fed with a database of habitual offenders and this will help them track their movements. Using their locations and camera visuals Police can both detect and predict crimes they might get involved in.