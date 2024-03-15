Dozen shops 'sealed' inside Hebbal mall for violating Kannada rule

Bengaluru: Over a dozen shops inside the newly opened Mall of Asia in Hebbal faced the BBMP's wrath on Thursday for not complying with the rule that their signboards have 60% Kannada.
BBMP officials are said to have sealed these establishments after revoking their trade licences. However, the civic body hasn't disclosed what action it took against the shops.
Dr A Siddapaji, BBMP health officer of Yelahanka Zone, did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.
The action came a day after the BBMP's deadline to comply with the 60 per cent Kannada rule ended on March 13. The civic body introduced the rule in December, setting a February 28 deadline and later extended it by two weeks.
Every commercial establishment has to ensure their nameboards display 60% of their content in Kannada, prominently placed in the upper half of the nameboard.
On Wednesday, the BBMP said around 95 per cent of the shops that were served notices had complied with the order.
